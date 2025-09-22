PepsiCo Ventures into Millet Snacking with Kurkure Jowar Puffs
PepsiCo extends its snack brand Kurkure into the millet-based snacking category with the introduction of Kurkure Jowar Puffs. As India's food culture evolves, with a focus on traditional ingredients and sustainable options, millets become the superfood of choice, prompting various FMCG companies to innovate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Food and beverage giant PepsiCo has broadened its portfolio by venturing into the millet-based snacking segment, expanding its popular brand Kurkure with the new Jowar Puffs.
This move aligns PepsiCo with several other fast-moving consumer goods companies looking to capitalize on India's growing appetite for traditional and healthy snack options.
As consumers gravitate towards mindful eating and local brands, millets, bolstered by nutritional benefits and governmental support, emerge as the superfood of the future.
