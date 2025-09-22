PM Modi Advocates 'Vocal for Local' in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with local entrepreneurs and self-help groups in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday, emphasizing the significance of government reforms in aiding the business community.

During his visit to an exhibition at Indira Gandhi Park, PM Modi explored locally made items and championed the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

He discussed the positive effects of GST reforms, highlighting the transition to 'One Nation, One Tax' and its impact on reducing construction and raw material costs, thereby benefiting sectors like tourism, fisheries, and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)