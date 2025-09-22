Left Menu

PM Modi Advocates 'Vocal for Local' in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with local entrepreneurs and self-help groups in Itanagar, highlighting the benefits of GST reforms and advocating for indigenous products. He emphasized the importance of 'Vocal for Local' in boosting grassroots entrepreneurship and reducing costs for housing, tourism, fisheries, and agriculture in Arunachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:50 IST
PM Modi Advocates 'Vocal for Local' in Arunachal Pradesh
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with local entrepreneurs and self-help groups in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday, emphasizing the significance of government reforms in aiding the business community.

During his visit to an exhibition at Indira Gandhi Park, PM Modi explored locally made items and championed the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

He discussed the positive effects of GST reforms, highlighting the transition to 'One Nation, One Tax' and its impact on reducing construction and raw material costs, thereby benefiting sectors like tourism, fisheries, and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

 United States
2
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
3
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
4
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025