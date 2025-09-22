Controversial Scene in 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' Sparks Outrage

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has addressed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Mumbai police commissioner regarding a web series on an OTT platform, accused of featuring e-cigarette use without requisite warnings. The series allegedly includes a scene where a popular actor uses a banned e-cigarette, inciting concerns over its influence on young viewers and potential legal violations.

The complaint, lodged by Vinay Joshi of the Legal Rights Observatory, targets the web series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood', specifically identifying actor Ranbir Kapoor. The Public's concern is that the portrayal of banned substances in the series might promote illegal activities and disregard public health standards, thereby necessitating legal scrutiny.

The NHRC has thus requested a thorough investigation into these claims, citing potential violations of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. Notices have been issued to ensure law enforcement and prevent similar content from endangering young audiences, with the call for submitting an 'action taken report' within two weeks.