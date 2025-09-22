Left Menu

Pardon of Alaa Abd el-Fattah: A Glimmer of Hope in Egypt's Human Rights Struggle

Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a symbol of Egypt's human rights struggle, has been pardoned by President Sisi after years of imprisonment. Despite calls for his release, the activist and blogger had faced repeated incarcerations and a history of hunger strikes in protest against his sentences for political dissent.

22-09-2025
Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a renowned Egyptian-British blogger and activist, was pardoned by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as reported by local TV channels. Abd el-Fattah had become an emblematic figure in the fight for human rights following his arrest after participating in the Arab Spring uprising.

Years of advocacy by family, international support including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's pleas, and a series of personal hunger strikes highlighted his struggle. Abd el-Fattah, a strong voice for democracy, faced imprisonment multiple times, particularly during leadership changes and political upheavals in Egypt.

His case sheds light on the suppression of dissent under Sisi's governance, where numerous activists suffer similar fates. Despite his release, Abd el-Fattah's journey reflects broader issues of legal and human rights challenges in Egypt, where prisoners of conscience often face harsh conditions and questionable legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

