Homebound: Bridging Class Divides Through Friendship and Language

The film 'Homebound', directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, explores the enduring friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit pursuing police careers. It underscores societal biases tied to language in India, and stars Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter, promoting awareness and equality. Inspired by Basharat Peer's article, it premieres globally with Martin Scorsese as executive producer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:04 IST
The film 'Homebound', directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, intricately explores the theme of societal judgments related to language proficiency in India. It navigates the childhood friendship of a Muslim (Khatter) and a Dalit (Jethwa), as they pursue police careers, seeking dignity often denied them due to their surnames.

Vishal Jethwa, reflecting on his struggles with English fluency, emphasized the film's focus on language-based bias. He affirmed that the ability to speak English often correlates with perceived class, a notion portrayed in the film. 'Homebound' stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, offering a narrative of friendship against societal prejudice.

The film, praised globally, is set to release in India on September 26. With Martin Scorsese as executive producer, 'Homebound', inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article, highlights the need for social awareness and equality, principles passionately advocated by its cast and creators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

