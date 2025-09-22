Karnataka's Priestly Wage Reform: A Step Towards Tradition and Welfare

The Karnataka government has taken a significant step by standardizing the salaries for priests serving in the state's Jain temples. According to an official statement from the office of Minority Affairs Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, chief priests will earn Rs 6,000, while their assistants will receive Rs 5,000. This decision was a notable part of the state budget announcement.

So far, the state has processed 1,043 requests from different districts regarding this new pay scheme, with Minister Khan approving these petitions and issuing the corresponding orders. This move aims to bring financial stability to the religious leaders who play pivotal roles in their communities.

In a related development, the government has allocated Rs 1 crore for the advancement of the Mahabodhi Society located in Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru, indicating its commitment to promoting religious and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)