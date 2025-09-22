Left Menu

Legacy of a Legend: A Farewell to Assam's Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg

Thousands gathered at Sarusajai stadium, Guwahati, to pay their respects to Assam's beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, whose passing in Singapore stirred statewide mourning. His coffin, draped in a traditional 'gamosa', was visited by notable figures and fans, as emotions ran high ahead of his cremation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:54 IST
Legacy of a Legend: A Farewell to Assam's Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Lakhs of mourners congregated at Guwahati's Sarusajai stadium to honor Zubeen Garg, the departed cultural icon of Assam. Garg's mortal remains lay in a glass casket draped with a traditional 'gamosa', drawing an influx of visitors despite oppressive heat.

The commemoration, marked by visits from significant personalities including the state's Governor and singer Papon, saw loyalty and grief bond as Zubeen's four pet dogs accompanied family members in mourning.

Amid widespread homage activities across Assam, attendees thronged the venue, often enduring long waits. Garg, who tragically passed while swimming in Singapore, was mourned statewide as music and memories intertwined, with numerous commercial entities closed in his honor.

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

 Global
2
Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal

Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal

 Global
3
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

 Global
4
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025