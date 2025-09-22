Legacy of a Legend: A Farewell to Assam's Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg

Lakhs of mourners congregated at Guwahati's Sarusajai stadium to honor Zubeen Garg, the departed cultural icon of Assam. Garg's mortal remains lay in a glass casket draped with a traditional 'gamosa', drawing an influx of visitors despite oppressive heat.

The commemoration, marked by visits from significant personalities including the state's Governor and singer Papon, saw loyalty and grief bond as Zubeen's four pet dogs accompanied family members in mourning.

Amid widespread homage activities across Assam, attendees thronged the venue, often enduring long waits. Garg, who tragically passed while swimming in Singapore, was mourned statewide as music and memories intertwined, with numerous commercial entities closed in his honor.