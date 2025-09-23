Left Menu

Majestic Unveiling: Bhagirath Garden Opens in Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, Governor Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Bhagirath Garden in the Raj Bhavan complex. They unveiled a 10-foot statue of King Bhagirath by artist Shivam Chaurasia. The garden, rich with varied plants, symbolizes duty, welfare, and Indian culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-09-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 00:13 IST
Majestic Unveiling: Bhagirath Garden Opens in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremonious event, Governor Gurmeet Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the newly constructed Bhagirath Garden at the Raj Bhavan complex in Uttarakhand.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of a 10-foot statue of King Bhagirath, sculpted by Haridwar artist Shivam Chaurasia using fiber and resin. The statue stands surrounded by a diverse array of plants, adding vibrancy to the garden.

The Governor emphasized that the statue serves as a beacon of inspiration, appreciating those who contributed to the garden's creation. Chief Minister Dhami remarked that the monument embodies duty, public welfare, and Indian culture, reminding visitors of the power of persistent efforts, termed 'Bhagirath Prayatna.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

 Global
2
Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal

Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal

 Global
3
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

 Global
4
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025