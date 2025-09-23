Majestic Unveiling: Bhagirath Garden Opens in Uttarakhand

In a ceremonious event, Governor Gurmeet Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the newly constructed Bhagirath Garden at the Raj Bhavan complex in Uttarakhand.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of a 10-foot statue of King Bhagirath, sculpted by Haridwar artist Shivam Chaurasia using fiber and resin. The statue stands surrounded by a diverse array of plants, adding vibrancy to the garden.

The Governor emphasized that the statue serves as a beacon of inspiration, appreciating those who contributed to the garden's creation. Chief Minister Dhami remarked that the monument embodies duty, public welfare, and Indian culture, reminding visitors of the power of persistent efforts, termed 'Bhagirath Prayatna.'

(With inputs from agencies.)