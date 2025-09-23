Remembering Tiger Pataudi: A Legacy in Hearts and Achievements

Bollywood star Soha Ali Khan and her sister, jewellery designer Saba Pataudi, paid heartfelt tributes to their late father, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, on his death anniversary. Pataudi, fondly known as Tiger, passed away on September 22, 2011, due to a lung infection at the age of 70.

Soha shared an Instagram post featuring her late father's photo surrounded by candles and flowers. The accompanying note read, 'To Mr Tiger. Happy Barsie! I love you! You are very funny, joyful, cool and you have a big heart!' She captioned her post: 'Today and always. My Abba.'

Saba also posted on Instagram, emphasizing his lasting impact on her life. Her caption reminisced, 'In my heart always and forever. Remembering you...today and can't believe the years gone by.' She highlighted their family achievements and expressed pride in following in his footsteps.

