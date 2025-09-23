Left Menu

Remembering Tiger Pataudi: A Legacy in Hearts and Achievements

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan and jewellery designer Saba Pataudi pay tribute to their late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, commemorating his death anniversary. Known as Tiger Pataudi, he was a former Indian cricket team captain and received the C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:10 IST
Remembering Tiger Pataudi: A Legacy in Hearts and Achievements
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Soha Ali Khan and her sister, jewellery designer Saba Pataudi, paid heartfelt tributes to their late father, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, on his death anniversary. Pataudi, fondly known as Tiger, passed away on September 22, 2011, due to a lung infection at the age of 70.

Soha shared an Instagram post featuring her late father's photo surrounded by candles and flowers. The accompanying note read, 'To Mr Tiger. Happy Barsie! I love you! You are very funny, joyful, cool and you have a big heart!' She captioned her post: 'Today and always. My Abba.'

Saba also posted on Instagram, emphasizing his lasting impact on her life. Her caption reminisced, 'In my heart always and forever. Remembering you...today and can't believe the years gone by.' She highlighted their family achievements and expressed pride in following in his footsteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

 Belgium
2
Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

 Germany
3
Caracal Advances India's Defense with CSR 338 Sniper Rifle Contract

Caracal Advances India's Defense with CSR 338 Sniper Rifle Contract

 India
4
Seizing Opportunity: Gig Workers Eye Full-Time Transition Amidst Seasonal Hiring Surge

Seizing Opportunity: Gig Workers Eye Full-Time Transition Amidst Seasonal Hi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025