Tragedy at Durga Puja: Fatal Electrocution at Pandal

A 26-year-old man died, and another was injured from an electric shock while using microphones at a Durga Puja pandal in Bhairampur village. The deceased, Umesh Kumar, was killed instantly, while Ajay Kumar is currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man has lost his life, and another individual was injured following an electric shock incident during a Durga Puja celebration in Bhairampur village, as confirmed by local police.

The mishap occurred at Bhairampur village in the Mohammadpur Pesa police station area when Umesh Kumar and Ajay Kumar were electrocuted while singing at the 'aarti' using separate microphones.

While Umesh tragically died on the spot, Ajay survived and is currently receiving medical treatment. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident, with Umesh's body sent for postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

