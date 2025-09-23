Tragedy at Durga Puja: Fatal Electrocution at Pandal

A 26-year-old man has lost his life, and another individual was injured following an electric shock incident during a Durga Puja celebration in Bhairampur village, as confirmed by local police.

The mishap occurred at Bhairampur village in the Mohammadpur Pesa police station area when Umesh Kumar and Ajay Kumar were electrocuted while singing at the 'aarti' using separate microphones.

While Umesh tragically died on the spot, Ajay survived and is currently receiving medical treatment. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident, with Umesh's body sent for postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)