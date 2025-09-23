Ibrahim Ali Khan: The New Face of Azzaro Fragrances

Azzaro has unveiled Indian actor Ibrahim Ali Khan as its latest Fragrance Local Ambassador, highlighting his blend of charisma and style that aligns perfectly with Azzaro's brand ethos. Known for his bold fashion sense and a growing fan base, Khan is set to be the face of the Azzaro Wanted campaign.

Khan will spearhead the promotion of the Forever Wanted Elixir, a fragrance crafted for those who embody self-expression and seduction. With a scent that promises longevity, this fragrance is aimed at sparking desire and leaving an indelible mark.

Incorporating Khan into their campaigns signifies Azzaro's commitment to reaching a younger, vibrant audience. Known for his influential presence both on and off-screen, Khan mirrors the brand's drive for elegance and audacity, making him a fitting ambassador for Azzaro's evocative scents.