Bollywood Power Couple Awaits Joyous New Arrival

In a heartwarming announcement, Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have revealed that they are expecting their first child. The news was shared on their Instagram accounts, showcasing a polaroid picture in which the couple looked radiantly at Katrina's baby bump.

"On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," the couple captioned the post. Their announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and friends alike.

Katrina and Vicky, who tied the knot in a private Rajasthan ceremony in December 2021, are both known for their successful Bollywood careers. Vicky recently featured in the period drama 'Chhaava', while Katrina's latest appearance was in the 2024 thriller 'Merry Christmas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)