Ajey: A Yogi's Journey from Ashram to Political Hero

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi chronicles the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, exploring his rise from an ashram to political prominence. Praised by actors like Vindu Dara Singh and Paresh Rawal, the film highlights Yogi's dedication and inspirational journey, aiming to resonate with audiences nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:20 IST
Vindu Dara Singh (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor Vindu Dara Singh has hailed the newly released film, 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi', which delves into the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Commenting on the biographical drama based on Shantanu Gupta's book, Singh referred to Yogi as a "real-life hero," though he acknowledged that encapsulating Yogi's life on screen was no easy task.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi, this film casts Anant Joshi in the lead role alongside prominent actors such as Dinesh Lal Yadav and Paresh Rawal. Rawal expressed admiration for the film, describing his emotional connection to CM Yogi's journey from an ashram to a disciplined lifestyle, projecting Yogi as a national servant.

Actor and MP Dinesh Lal Yadav emphasized that the film focuses on lesser-known aspects of Yogi's life before his political ascent. Producer Ajay Mengi highlighted the inspirational facets of Yogi's contributions to society and his resolute commitment to the nation, deeming the film a story worthy of a broad audience.

