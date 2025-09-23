Left Menu

World Food India 2025: Revolutionizing India's Food Processing Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the fourth World Food India event, highlighting investment and innovation in food processing. The 2025 edition aims to attract significant international participation and investment, positioning India as a global food innovation center while addressing misconceptions about processed foods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the fourth edition of World Food India on September 25. This event is designed to attract substantial investments in India's domestic food processing sector and establish the nation as a global leader in food innovation.

The mega event, hosted at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, will feature participation from notable figures including Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrishev and several Union Ministers. During past editions, substantial MoUs were signed, and the upcoming event focuses on enhancing technology transfer agreements.

Minister Chirag Paswan highlighted the immense but underutilized potential in India's food processing sector. Addressing misconceptions around processed foods, a newly released booklet aims to educate consumers using science-based information. With over 1,700 exhibitors from 21 countries and multiple Indian states, this year's World Food India promises to be a remarkable gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

