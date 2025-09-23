Philips LightTheatre: Redefining Home Entertainment

Signify, the global leader in lighting, has unveiled its latest innovation, the Philips LightTheatre, in India. This groundbreaking smart lighting solution aims to transform home entertainment by integrating with video and audio content to create an unparalleled immersive experience.

The Philips LightTheatre utilizes advanced HDMI Sync Technology that reads signals directly from any HDMI-connected device, allowing lights to dynamically synchronize with the colors on your TV screen in real-time. This creates a captivating 'light theatre' effect that enhances the on-screen action, offering a cinematic experience in the comfort of your home.

Key features of this innovative system include easy plug-and-play setup, multicolor gradient segments for personalized effects, WiZ App control, and compatibility with voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. With Philips LightTheatre, Signify aims to redefine how consumers interact with their digital entertainment, making every moment more vibrant and engaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)