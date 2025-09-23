Left Menu

Philips LightTheatre: Redefining Home Entertainment

Philips LightTheatre, launched by Signify in India, modernizes home entertainment with innovative, immersive smart lighting. Using Philips LightTheatre HDMI Sync Technology, it provides real-time light effects, syncing with TV, movies, and gaming, offering a cinematic experience at home with intuitive app and voice controls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:19 IST
Philips LightTheatre: Redefining Home Entertainment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Signify, the global leader in lighting, has unveiled its latest innovation, the Philips LightTheatre, in India. This groundbreaking smart lighting solution aims to transform home entertainment by integrating with video and audio content to create an unparalleled immersive experience.

The Philips LightTheatre utilizes advanced HDMI Sync Technology that reads signals directly from any HDMI-connected device, allowing lights to dynamically synchronize with the colors on your TV screen in real-time. This creates a captivating 'light theatre' effect that enhances the on-screen action, offering a cinematic experience in the comfort of your home.

Key features of this innovative system include easy plug-and-play setup, multicolor gradient segments for personalized effects, WiZ App control, and compatibility with voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. With Philips LightTheatre, Signify aims to redefine how consumers interact with their digital entertainment, making every moment more vibrant and engaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Dismisses Climate Change as Global 'Con Job'

Trump Dismisses Climate Change as Global 'Con Job'

 Global
2
Telangana's Unyielding Battle for Fair Share of Krishna Waters

Telangana's Unyielding Battle for Fair Share of Krishna Waters

 India
3
Italy's Conditional Recognition of Palestine

Italy's Conditional Recognition of Palestine

 Italy
4
Tragedy at Birthday Bash: Haiti's Drone Strikes Under Scrutiny

Tragedy at Birthday Bash: Haiti's Drone Strikes Under Scrutiny

 Haiti

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025