Assam's Melody Mourned: A Farewell to Zubeen Garg

Assam's cultural landscape was left somber as state icon Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honors recently. The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, shared his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending personal condolences on the loss of the celebrated artist.

Demonstrating respect, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the ceremony to lay a wreath on behalf of the Prime Minister. 'The people of Assam appreciate this kind gesture,' Sarma conveyed on X, acknowledging the bereaved sentiments shared across the nation.

Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away while swimming in Singapore, contributed immensely to the cultural fabric of Assam and the Northeast. Revered by many, his powerful voice and musical contributions will continue to echo in the hearts of people, as remarked by Minister Rijiju.

(With inputs from agencies.)