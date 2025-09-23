Assam's Melody Mourned: A Farewell to Zubeen Garg
Assam's cultural and musical icon Zubeen Garg was honored with full state honors after his sudden passing. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for their respectful gestures and condolences. Garg's musical legacy remains a cherished memory in Assam and beyond.
- Country:
- India
Assam's cultural landscape was left somber as state icon Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honors recently. The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, shared his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending personal condolences on the loss of the celebrated artist.
Demonstrating respect, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the ceremony to lay a wreath on behalf of the Prime Minister. 'The people of Assam appreciate this kind gesture,' Sarma conveyed on X, acknowledging the bereaved sentiments shared across the nation.
Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away while swimming in Singapore, contributed immensely to the cultural fabric of Assam and the Northeast. Revered by many, his powerful voice and musical contributions will continue to echo in the hearts of people, as remarked by Minister Rijiju.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi unveils infra projects worth Rs 5,125 crore in Arunachal Pradesh.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Arunachal Pradesh, to unveil infra projects worth more than Rs 5,000 cr.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Tripura to inaugurate redeveloped Tripureswari temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews progress of under-construction National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat.
PM Narendra Modi condoles singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore.