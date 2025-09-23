Left Menu

Assam's Melody Mourned: A Farewell to Zubeen Garg

Assam's cultural and musical icon Zubeen Garg was honored with full state honors after his sudden passing. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for their respectful gestures and condolences. Garg's musical legacy remains a cherished memory in Assam and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:20 IST
Assam's Melody Mourned: A Farewell to Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's cultural landscape was left somber as state icon Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honors recently. The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, shared his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending personal condolences on the loss of the celebrated artist.

Demonstrating respect, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the ceremony to lay a wreath on behalf of the Prime Minister. 'The people of Assam appreciate this kind gesture,' Sarma conveyed on X, acknowledging the bereaved sentiments shared across the nation.

Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away while swimming in Singapore, contributed immensely to the cultural fabric of Assam and the Northeast. Revered by many, his powerful voice and musical contributions will continue to echo in the hearts of people, as remarked by Minister Rijiju.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Blues: FMCG Players Tackle Pricing Challenges Amid Tax Reform

GST Blues: FMCG Players Tackle Pricing Challenges Amid Tax Reform

 India
2
Charting Uttar Pradesh's Future: Vision @2047 Unveiled

Charting Uttar Pradesh's Future: Vision @2047 Unveiled

 India
3
Sikkim Chief Minister Reaffirms Commitment to National Security Amid Political Tensions

Sikkim Chief Minister Reaffirms Commitment to National Security Amid Politic...

 India
4
DP World and UAE-India CEPA Council Propel Indian Start-ups to Global Stage

DP World and UAE-India CEPA Council Propel Indian Start-ups to Global Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025