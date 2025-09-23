Shining Stars: India's Best Actors and Filmmakers Honored at National Film Awards
The National Film Awards celebrated Indian cinema's finest, with Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji receiving acting honors. Malayalam icon Mohanlal was bestowed the Dadasaheb Phalke lifetime achievement award. The ceremony highlighted diversity and the growing role of women in the film industry, honoring numerous regional and technical achievements.
The 71st National Film Awards ceremony was a dazzling event celebrating the glory of Indian cinema, honoring icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji for their stellar performances.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal stole the limelight, receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke lifetime achievement award, marking a career of over 360 films spanning five decades. The ceremony was a nod to the rich diversity of mainstream popular cinema in India.
The awards also highlighted women's growing role in the industry, with many films reflecting women's voices and stories. The ceremony further recognized excellence in regional cinema and technical categories, emphasizing Indian cinema's adaptability across languages and formats.
