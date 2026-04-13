Hungary's Political Shift: Tisza's Triumph Over Orban Ends 16-Year Rule

In a significant political upheaval, Hungary's nationalist leader Viktor Orban was ousted from power by the ascendant center-right Tisza party in a national election on Sunday. His 16-year tenure came to an end as voters showed disfavor towards prolonged economic stagnation and increasing international isolation.

Peter Magyar, 45, led the Tisza party to a comfortable majority in the 199-seat legislature, heralding promises of reforms to a system criticized for undermining democratic norms. The sweeping victory, characterized by high voter turnout, was seen as a pivotal moment for Hungary's future direction.

European leaders anticipate a more cooperative Hungary under Magyar, potentially allowing the release of blocked EU funds and loans. Orban's defeat signals a possible end to Hungary's adversarial facing within the EU and a shift in the region's political dynamics.