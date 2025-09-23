Hospital Under Fire for Unauthorized Puja of Convicted Godman Asaram's Photo

A controversy erupted at Surat Civil Hospital after followers of convicted godman Asaram Bapu performed a puja on the premises using his photo. The incident, captured in a viral video, drew widespread criticism.

Hospital authorities clarified that they had only granted permission for disciples to distribute fruits to patients, not for the display of the photo or the puja rituals. ''This is wrong. It shouldn't have happened,'' said Dr Ketan Naik, the Resident Medical Officer. The episode occurred near the gate of the stem cell building, leading to the removal of the security guard on duty.

Asaram Bapu, currently serving life terms for rape convictions, was found guilty in cases involving sexual assault on a woman disciple and a minor girl. His actions have been condemned under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape and wrongful detention.