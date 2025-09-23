Left Menu

TV Crime Show Influence Suspected in Shocking Wife Murder Plot

In Madhya Pradesh, a man named Mahendra Patel was arrested for allegedly hiring contract killers to murder his wife, inspired by a crime television show. Within 24 hours, police detained him along with two accomplices, while one suspect remains at large. The plot unraveled after investigators discovered Patel had orchestrated the murder himself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khandwa | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district have taken a man into custody after he allegedly contracted killers to murder his wife, a police official reported on Tuesday. Within a day, the man was apprehended along with two associates, though another suspect remains missing.

The accused, named Mahendra Patel, reportedly drew inspiration from the television program 'Crime Patrol,' according to Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai. Patel, aged 25 and residing in Digris village, claimed during a police complaint that he and his wife Savita were attacked on September 21st as they headed to see a doctor. Savita, suffering from severe stomach pain, was fatally stabbed.

Investigators later discovered that Patel had orchestrated the assault himself, paying Rs one lakh for the job. The police recovered the money and the knife used in the crime, and Patel, along with two others, has been apprehended. Efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining suspect, authorities confirm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

