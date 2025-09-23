Cinematic Triumph: 'Sam Bahadur' Wins National Film Award

'Sam Bahadur,' directed by filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, has clinched the Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values at the 71st National Film Awards.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to a proud Meghna, who gratefully acknowledged her parents, legendary figures Gulzar and Rakhee, for their inspirational influence.

The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, chronicles the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, renowned for leading India to victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan and his remarkable military career spanning over 40 years.