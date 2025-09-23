Left Menu

Cinematic Triumph: 'Sam Bahadur' Wins National Film Award

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' was honored at the 71st National Film Awards, winning Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values. The biopic, depicting Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's life, stars Vicky Kaushal and celebrates Indian military history. Meghna dedicated the award to her renowned parents, Gulzar and Rakhee.

'Sam Bahadur,' directed by filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, has clinched the Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values at the 71st National Film Awards.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to a proud Meghna, who gratefully acknowledged her parents, legendary figures Gulzar and Rakhee, for their inspirational influence.

The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, chronicles the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, renowned for leading India to victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan and his remarkable military career spanning over 40 years.

