India Proposes Ahmedabad for 2030 Commonwealth Games

India has formally proposed Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games during a meeting with the Commonwealth Sport's Evaluation Committee in London. Spearheaded by Gujarat's Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha, the bid emphasizes Ahmedabad's readiness to host the centenary edition.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games holds immense historical value, commemorating a century of the Commonwealth Sport Movement. India's proposal offers a compact games setup with state-of-the-art venues, efficient transport, and top-tier lodging. Central to the proposition are themes of affordability, inclusivity, sustainability, and legacy.

Minister Sanghavi highlighted the potential of these Games to inspire India's youth and drive progress toward Viksit Bharat 2047. Similarly, P T Usha pointed to Ahmedabad's capacity to not only carry forward the legacy from Glasgow 2026 but also to pave the future route for the 2034 Games, reinforcing India's commitment to values and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)