Left Menu

Jimmy Kimmel's Return Sparks Late-Night Drama Amid Controversy

Jimmy Kimmel returns to late-night television after a brief suspension due to controversial remarks about the alleged assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Despite Disney's decision to reinstate Kimmel, some networks continue to preempt his show. The suspension has sparked a broader debate about media freedom and political bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 07:18 IST
Jimmy Kimmel's Return Sparks Late-Night Drama Amid Controversy
Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel made his much-anticipated return to late-night television, marking his first show since a suspension prompted by controversial remarks. The comedian found himself at the center of a political firestorm after comments about the alleged murderer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

While Disney has reinstated Kimmel, significant broadcaster groups decided to continue preempting his show with other programming. This corporate defiance comes amid President Donald Trump's escalating crackdown on critical media voices, using threats of regulatory action as leverage.

The incident has stirred debates on media freedom, with figures like Joe Rogan criticizing government interference in comedy. Kimmel's saga highlights the delicate balance media companies face between freedom of expression and political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Acid Attack Shocks Lohia Nagar Community

Tragic Acid Attack Shocks Lohia Nagar Community

 India
2
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Rourkela

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Rourkela

 India
3
Bihar's Political Crossroads: Congress Gears Up for Change

Bihar's Political Crossroads: Congress Gears Up for Change

 India
4
Pioneering Sustainability: India's Red Mud-Derived Silicon Carbide Wafers Shake Up Semiconductor Industry

Pioneering Sustainability: India's Red Mud-Derived Silicon Carbide Wafers Sh...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025