Entertainment Headlines: Legends, Legal Battles, and Streaming Trends

Entertainment legends and industry dynamics are making headlines this week. Claudia Cardinale, the celebrated figure of Italian cinema, has died at 87, leaving behind a legacy of film and theater contributions.

In legal news, lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs argue his sentence for prostitution-related charges should be reduced. Combs has been acquitted of more severe charges involving sex trafficking and racketeering.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel returns to late-night TV after a suspension linked to his controversial comments. Disney plans to resume broadcasting his show amidst regulatory challenges. Additionally, Netflix and AB InBev have entered a new co-marketing partnership to boost their global reach.