Left Menu

Regina Hall Returns as Brenda in 'Scary Movie 6'

Regina Hall is set to reprise her role as Brenda in the upcoming 'Scary Movie 6', marking her return alongside Anna Faris after missing the fifth film. The film, directed by Michael Tiddes, will feature the signature humor of the franchise and is slated for a June 2026 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:53 IST
Regina Hall Returns as Brenda in 'Scary Movie 6'
Regina Hall (Image source: Instagram/ @ morereginahall). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Regina Hall is set to return as Brenda in the upcoming 'Scary Movie 6', as confirmed by People magazine. The 54-year-old actress expressed her excitement on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', stating she is eager to see the direction of her character, Brenda.

The new installment was announced in October 2024. Marlon Wayans, alongside his brother Shawn, is heavily involved, having co-written and starred in the original series. Keenen Wayans, who directed the first two films, returns as a producer for this sequel, which is helmed by Michael Tiddes.

Both Regina Hall and Anna Faris, who initially skipped the fifth installment released in 2013, are back to reprise their roles. In a joint statement, they expressed their excitement to work with the Wayans brothers and bring their beloved characters back to life, embodying the series' hallmark humor.

Known for its over-the-top comedic sketches, the franchise has maintained a cult following. Regina Hall's character is notorious for seemingly dying only to reappear, enhancing the comedy's irreverence. Marlon Wayans has promised fans the same entertainment flavor that defined the original 'Scary Movie'.

Meanwhile, Regina Hall stars in another project, 'One Battle After Another', alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and others, which premieres on September 26. 'Scary Movie 6' is scheduled to hit theaters on June 12, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Hosiery Factory Fire

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Hosiery Factory Fire

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over Political Banners on Flood Relief Trucks in Maharashtra

Controversy Erupts Over Political Banners on Flood Relief Trucks in Maharash...

 India
3
Flags of Controversy: French Mayors Challenge State Neutrality

Flags of Controversy: French Mayors Challenge State Neutrality

 Global
4
UNGA-80 Leaders Call for Stronger Action on Humanitarian-Development-Peace

UNGA-80 Leaders Call for Stronger Action on Humanitarian-Development-Peace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025