Regina Hall Returns as Brenda in 'Scary Movie 6'

Regina Hall is set to return as Brenda in the upcoming 'Scary Movie 6', as confirmed by People magazine. The 54-year-old actress expressed her excitement on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', stating she is eager to see the direction of her character, Brenda.

The new installment was announced in October 2024. Marlon Wayans, alongside his brother Shawn, is heavily involved, having co-written and starred in the original series. Keenen Wayans, who directed the first two films, returns as a producer for this sequel, which is helmed by Michael Tiddes.

Both Regina Hall and Anna Faris, who initially skipped the fifth installment released in 2013, are back to reprise their roles. In a joint statement, they expressed their excitement to work with the Wayans brothers and bring their beloved characters back to life, embodying the series' hallmark humor.

Known for its over-the-top comedic sketches, the franchise has maintained a cult following. Regina Hall's character is notorious for seemingly dying only to reappear, enhancing the comedy's irreverence. Marlon Wayans has promised fans the same entertainment flavor that defined the original 'Scary Movie'.

Meanwhile, Regina Hall stars in another project, 'One Battle After Another', alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and others, which premieres on September 26. 'Scary Movie 6' is scheduled to hit theaters on June 12, 2026.

