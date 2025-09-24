Turkey Detains YouTuber and Rapper Over Religious Joke

Two men in Turkey were detained late Tuesday pending trial for an online comedy show comment that prosecutors claim could incite religious hatred. YouTuber Bogac Soydemir, known for hosting 'Soguk Savas,' and Enes Akgunduz, a rapper guest, face serious allegations over a joke referencing an Islamic teaching, specifically focusing on a hadith describing wine as the 'mother of all evil.'

Appearing in court, Soydemir and Akgunduz denied any intention to provoke hostility. They apologized for the incident and insisted that the remark was a viewer comment misread as wordplay. They emphasized its unintended nature after the fact, highlighting their subsequent removal of the video and public apology.

The case emerges amid heightened sensitivity in Turkey regarding religious expressions, following recent tensions over satirical depictions of religious figures. This incident has sparked debate over the balance between freedom of expression and religious respect in the country.

