Sheikh Abdulaziz: Legacy of Saudi Arabia’s Influential Grand Mufti

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, the grand mufti of Saudi Arabia, passed away after serving for over 25 years. Known for his significant religious influence, his tenure saw both staunch adherence to Wahhabism and grappling with the kingdom's gradual social liberalization. His passing marks the end of an era.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, the grand mufti of Saudi Arabia and a towering figure in the Sunni Muslim world, has died. His death at the age of over 80 marks the end of a 25-year tenure that oversaw significant shifts within the kingdom.

Appointed in 1999, Sheikh Abdulaziz supported Saudi Arabia's royal family while advocating for traditional Islamic values. He was a vocal critic of extremist groups like ISIS and al-Qaida, contrasting with his sectarian statements rooted in Wahhabi doctrine, and his views on Shiite Islam, Christianity, and modern technology.

His influence waned as the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spearheaded social reforms, including the lifting of the ban on women driving. Despite his austere views, Sheikh Abdulaziz adapted to some changes, mirroring the kingdom's evolving societal landscape.

