Goalfest Conclave 2025 Celebrates Iconic and Influential Leaders in India

Mumbai, India – The Goalfest Conclave 2025, hosted at ITC Maratha in Mumbai, showcased a celebration of iconic figures who are reshaping industries with their remarkable contributions. The event, held on September 21, set a spirited tone from the beginning with an opening address by Mr. Saimik Sen, Editor-In-Chief of Herald Global. Esteemed personalities like music composer Anu Malik and actor Raghubir Yadav were among those honored with the Pride of India - Icon Awards.

The conclave served as a platform to unite visionaries, policymakers, and corporate leaders. Notable individuals such as Mr. Anish Gawande, spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, delivered highly motivational speeches that left a lasting impact. Recognitions extended to diverse fields with the Pride of India - Influential Leaders Awards conferred to notable figures including Ms. Barkha Singh and Mr. Vishwanath Chatterjee.

Prestigious Brand of India Awards 2025 also took center stage, with accolades going to brands like Kellogg's India and BMW India for their industry benchmarks. The event further highlighted rising and resilient brands in various sectors. The conclave concluded on a high note, announcing the next edition's venue in Dubai, inspiring attendees and promising another milestone event by Herald Global.

(With inputs from agencies.)