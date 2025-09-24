Left Menu

Controversy Strikes: Folk Singer Arrested for Derogatory Song Against Goddess Durga

Folk singer Saroj Sargam and her husband were arrested for allegedly releasing a song on YouTube with derogatory remarks against Goddess Durga, causing outrage among the Hindu community. After an investigation by the police, both were implicated and detained. The controversy also unveiled Sargam's illegal land encroachment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:32 IST
Controversy Strikes: Folk Singer Arrested for Derogatory Song Against Goddess Durga
  • Country:
  • India

Folk singer Saroj Sargam and her husband, Ram Milan Bind, were arrested for allegedly posting a song containing derogatory remarks about Goddess Durga on YouTube.

According to police reports, the controversial video, uploaded on September 19, provoked outrage within the Hindu community. Prompted by a complaint, an investigation confirmed Sargam and her husband's involvement, leading to their arrest.

Sargam also faces legal issues for the illegal encroachment of forest land, which was cleared in a joint operation. Religious leaders have criticized the video, demanding prompt action from authorities.

TRENDING

1
Alibaba's AI Ambitions: New Partnerships, Expansions, and Innovations

Alibaba's AI Ambitions: New Partnerships, Expansions, and Innovations

 Global
2
Global Market Shifts Amid Fed Speculation and Geopolitical Tensions

Global Market Shifts Amid Fed Speculation and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
A-League Betting Scandal: Soccer Stars in Trouble

A-League Betting Scandal: Soccer Stars in Trouble

 Australia
4
European Shares Dip Amid Financial Sector Losses, Boosted by Defence Gains

European Shares Dip Amid Financial Sector Losses, Boosted by Defence Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025