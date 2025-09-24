Controversy Strikes: Folk Singer Arrested for Derogatory Song Against Goddess Durga

Folk singer Saroj Sargam and her husband, Ram Milan Bind, were arrested for allegedly posting a song containing derogatory remarks about Goddess Durga on YouTube.

According to police reports, the controversial video, uploaded on September 19, provoked outrage within the Hindu community. Prompted by a complaint, an investigation confirmed Sargam and her husband's involvement, leading to their arrest.

Sargam also faces legal issues for the illegal encroachment of forest land, which was cleared in a joint operation. Religious leaders have criticized the video, demanding prompt action from authorities.