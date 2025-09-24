Controversy Strikes: Folk Singer Arrested for Derogatory Song Against Goddess Durga
Folk singer Saroj Sargam and her husband were arrested for allegedly releasing a song on YouTube with derogatory remarks against Goddess Durga, causing outrage among the Hindu community. After an investigation by the police, both were implicated and detained. The controversy also unveiled Sargam's illegal land encroachment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Folk singer Saroj Sargam and her husband, Ram Milan Bind, were arrested for allegedly posting a song containing derogatory remarks about Goddess Durga on YouTube.
According to police reports, the controversial video, uploaded on September 19, provoked outrage within the Hindu community. Prompted by a complaint, an investigation confirmed Sargam and her husband's involvement, leading to their arrest.
Sargam also faces legal issues for the illegal encroachment of forest land, which was cleared in a joint operation. Religious leaders have criticized the video, demanding prompt action from authorities.
