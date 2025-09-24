Ink Revolution: South Korea's Tattoo Artists on the Verge of Legalization

In South Korea, the art of tattooing is poised for a legal breakthrough. Currently, tattoo artists like Song Jaemin operate under a legal cloud, with laws requiring a medical license to ink tattoos, a rule dating back to a 1992 Supreme Court ruling.

The Tattooist Act, soon to be voted on by South Korea's National Assembly, aims to amend this regulation by permitting non-medical personnel to engage in tattooing. This shift comes after years of advocacy from the tattoo community, including rallies and constitutional challenges.

The act suggests introducing official licenses and hygiene education for tattooists, aligning with shifting public perceptions as tattoos become a popular medium for self-expression. Achieving this could mark a historical moment for both artists and clients embracing this form of art.