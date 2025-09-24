Merit Over Politics: Shah Rukh Khan's National Award Journey
Former BJP MLA Raj Purohit emphasized that unlike Congress, the BJP awards Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan based on merit. Khan recently won the national award for best actor, which counters allegations of BJP's religious bias. The BJP believes in recognizing talent over religion.
In a statement, former BJP MLA Raj Purohit remarked that previous Congress governments failed to award Bollywood luminary Shah Rukh Khan, asserting that his party assesses the actor solely on merit.
Shah Rukh Khan, known for his substantial contributions to Indian cinema, was recently honored with the national award for best actor for 'Jawan.' This accolade was shared with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail.'
Purohit stressed that the BJP has always recognized Khan's talent without biases, countering allegations of religious or caste discrimination within the party. He reiterated the party's commitment to unity and meritocracy.
