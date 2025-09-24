Merit Over Politics: Shah Rukh Khan's National Award Journey

In a statement, former BJP MLA Raj Purohit remarked that previous Congress governments failed to award Bollywood luminary Shah Rukh Khan, asserting that his party assesses the actor solely on merit.

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his substantial contributions to Indian cinema, was recently honored with the national award for best actor for 'Jawan.' This accolade was shared with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail.'

Purohit stressed that the BJP has always recognized Khan's talent without biases, countering allegations of religious or caste discrimination within the party. He reiterated the party's commitment to unity and meritocracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)