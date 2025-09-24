Left Menu

Merit Over Politics: Shah Rukh Khan's National Award Journey

Former BJP MLA Raj Purohit emphasized that unlike Congress, the BJP awards Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan based on merit. Khan recently won the national award for best actor, which counters allegations of BJP's religious bias. The BJP believes in recognizing talent over religion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:18 IST
Merit Over Politics: Shah Rukh Khan's National Award Journey
Shah Rukh Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement, former BJP MLA Raj Purohit remarked that previous Congress governments failed to award Bollywood luminary Shah Rukh Khan, asserting that his party assesses the actor solely on merit.

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his substantial contributions to Indian cinema, was recently honored with the national award for best actor for 'Jawan.' This accolade was shared with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail.'

Purohit stressed that the BJP has always recognized Khan's talent without biases, countering allegations of religious or caste discrimination within the party. He reiterated the party's commitment to unity and meritocracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives in Alwar

Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives in Alwar

 India
2
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Moldova and Russia in Observer Accreditation Row

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Moldova and Russia in Observer Accreditation Row

 Russia
3
Water Crisis Sparks Protests in Puducherry

Water Crisis Sparks Protests in Puducherry

 India
4
Typhoon Ragasa: A Fierce Force Strikes China

Typhoon Ragasa: A Fierce Force Strikes China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025