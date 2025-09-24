Left Menu

Remembering the Literary Legacy of S L Bhyrappa

Celebrated Kannada novelist and philosopher S L Bhyrappa has passed away at 94 due to a cardiac arrest. Known for his significant contribution to Indian literature, Bhyrappa's works, such as 'Vamshavriksha' and 'Parva', have been translated internationally. Many of his novels have been adapted into films and TV series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:45 IST
  • India

Renowned Kannada novelist and philosopher S L Bhyrappa has passed away at the age of 94 following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital on Wednesday. The literary world mourns the loss of an influential figure whose novels have touched countless readers across the globe.

S L Bhyrappa, recipient of prestigious awards such as the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, and Saraswati Samman, leaves behind a rich legacy through his profound works. His acclaimed novels, including 'Vamshavriksha', 'Daatu', and 'Parva', have been translated into multiple languages, broadening their reach and impact.

Many of Bhyrappa's novels and stories have been adapted into films and television series, further cementing his influence on Indian literature and culture. His passing marks the end of an era in Kannada literature, as fans and admirers pay tribute to his indelible contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

