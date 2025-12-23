Left Menu

Heroic Doctors Turn Roadside into Operating Room to Save Life

Three courageous doctors, Thomas Peter, Didhiya K Thomas, and B Manoop, performed a life-saving roadside surgery after an accident at Udayamperoor. Despite their heroic efforts and recognition from Kerala's Governor and opposition leader, the injured man, Linu Dennis, succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:32 IST
In a remarkable display of medical heroism, three doctors transformed a roadside into an emergency operating room to save an accident victim. The incident occurred at Udayamperoor, and their swift action was lauded by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

Doctor couple Thomas Peter and Didhiya K Thomas, along with B Manoop, halted their journey to church to perform a critical procedure under mobile phone light, a move praised for its ingenuity and compassion. Governor Arlekar personally commended their efforts and extended an invitation to Lok Bhavan.

Despite their valiant attempt, the injured man, Linu Dennis, later died in the hospital. This story has highlighted the profound impact of immediate medical intervention and has sparked discussions about the ethical commitment in the medical profession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

