Sonam Wangchuk Calls Off Hunger Strike Amid Violent Protests in Leh
Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist, ceased his hunger strike in Leh as youth protests turned violent, believed to be ignited by the hospitalization of elderly protesters. He attributed the unrest to growing frustration among youths over unaddressed demands for the Sixth Schedule and statehood.
Sonam Wangchuk, a notable climate activist, voiced his dismay over the violent incidents in Leh, attributing them to mounting frustration among the youth. In a virtual press briefing, he highlighted that two older protesters required hospital care, possibly sparking the aggressive demonstrations.
Wangchuk had been leading a hunger strike advocating for the Sixth Schedule and statehood for the region. He ultimately ended the strike as the situation escalated with many youths marching through the streets.
The activist emphasized that young people's frustrations are escalating as their peaceful protests fail to yield outcomes. Additionally, Wangchuk mentioned reports indicating the tragic deaths of several young protesters.
