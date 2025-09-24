Remembering Bravery: 1965 Indo-Pak War's Diamond Jubilee Commemoration

The 60th anniversary of India's celebrated victory in the 1965 Indo-Pak war was marked with solemnity at Veer Smriti, the war memorial at the Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, alongside Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar and other dignitaries, led the ceremony that honored the supreme sacrifice and indomitable courage of the Indian soldiers who valiantly fought in the war.

Tributes from veterans highlighted the nation's gratitude, emphasizing the Western Command's decisive role and the enduring inspiration drawn from heroes like Lt Col A B Tarapore and Havildar Abdul Hamid.