Delhi High Court's Verdict Eases Ponniyin Selvan 2 Copyright Case

The Delhi High Court has overturned a previous decision requiring A R Rahman and filmmakers of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' to deposit Rs 2 crore in a copyright lawsuit. The case involved the alleged copyright infringement of 'Shiv Stuti'. The court found no prima facie evidence pointing to the Junior Dagar Brothers as the authors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:21 IST
Delhi High Court's Verdict Eases Ponniyin Selvan 2 Copyright Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court delivered a significant ruling, providing relief to music director A R Rahman and the filmmakers of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' in a copyright lawsuit over 'Shiv Stuti'.

A bench, comprising Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla, set aside an earlier order demanding a Rs 2 crore deposit, declaring the evidence as insufficient to prove that the Junior Dagar Brothers composed the rendition.

The court acknowledged the Junior Dagar Brothers' performance of the piece at several points but found no proof of authorship under the Copyright Act, exonerating the filmmakers from the infringement claims laid against them.

