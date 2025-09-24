NDC Delegation Visits Arunachal's Strategic Frontier

A 17-member delegation from the National Defence College, currently enrolled in its 65th course, visited Menchuka Valley in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district. The aim: to gain hands-on understanding of the Line of Actual Control and examine India's border security dynamics, according to a Defence spokesperson.

This diverse delegation consisted of eight senior Armed Forces officers, seven civil service officers, and two representatives from allied foreign nations. This composition underscores the NDC's holistic educational approach, promoting joint learning and a wide array of perspectives, noted an official.

While on the visit, the delegation engaged with the high-altitude frontier environments, receiving briefings on border management, strategic readiness, and infrastructure challenges. This field experience is designed to complement classroom studies, providing crucial insights into India's northern border complexities, according to spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

