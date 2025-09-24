Left Menu

NDC Delegation Visits Arunachal's Strategic Frontier

A 17-member delegation from the National Defence College visited Arunachal Pradesh's Menchuka Valley to explore India's border security dynamics. The visit is part of NDC's approach to combine classroom learning with practical insights into border management, infrastructure, and strategic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-member delegation from the National Defence College, currently enrolled in its 65th course, visited Menchuka Valley in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district. The aim: to gain hands-on understanding of the Line of Actual Control and examine India's border security dynamics, according to a Defence spokesperson.

This diverse delegation consisted of eight senior Armed Forces officers, seven civil service officers, and two representatives from allied foreign nations. This composition underscores the NDC's holistic educational approach, promoting joint learning and a wide array of perspectives, noted an official.

While on the visit, the delegation engaged with the high-altitude frontier environments, receiving briefings on border management, strategic readiness, and infrastructure challenges. This field experience is designed to complement classroom studies, providing crucial insights into India's northern border complexities, according to spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

