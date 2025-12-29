DAC Clears ₹79,000 Crore Defence Procurements to Boost Armed Forces Capability

In a major push towards strengthening India’s defence preparedness and operational capabilities, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for a series of capital acquisition proposals of the three Armed Forces, amounting to approximately ₹79,000 crore. The approvals were granted during the DAC meeting held on December 29, 2025.

The AoN marks a critical step in the defence procurement process and reflects the Government’s continued focus on enhancing combat readiness, technological superiority, and indigenisation across the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The approved proposals cover a wide spectrum of advanced weapon systems, surveillance platforms, communication equipment, and training infrastructure.

For the Indian Army, the DAC approved AoN for the procurement of Loiter Munition Systems for Artillery Regiments, Low Level Light Weight Radars, Long Range Guided Rocket Ammunition for the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MRLS), and the Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System Mk-II. The induction of loiter munitions will significantly enhance precision strike capability against tactical targets, enabling real-time engagement with high accuracy. Low Level Light Weight Radars will improve the Army’s ability to detect, track, and counter small-sized, low-flying Unmanned Aerial Systems, addressing emerging drone threats.

The approval of Long Range Guided Rockets will further enhance the range and accuracy of the indigenous Pinaka MRLS, enabling effective engagement of high-value targets at extended distances. The Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System Mk-II, with enhanced operational range, will provide robust protection to vital military assets in both Tactical Battle Areas and hinterland locations, strengthening counter-drone defence architecture.

For the Indian Navy, AoN was accorded for the procurement of Bollard Pull (BP) Tugs, High Frequency Software Defined Radios (HF SDR) Manpack, and leasing of High Altitude Long Range (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS). The induction of BP Tugs will enhance harbor operations by assisting naval ships and submarines in berthing, unberthing, and maneuvering in confined waters. The HF SDR Manpack will strengthen long-range, secure communication capabilities during critical boarding and landing operations.

The leasing of HALE RPAS will provide the Navy with persistent Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, significantly enhancing Maritime Domain Awareness over the Indian Ocean Region. This capability is crucial in the context of evolving maritime security challenges and increasing strategic importance of the region.

For the Indian Air Force, the DAC approved AoN for the procurement of Automatic Take-off Landing Recording Systems, Astra Mk-II Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missiles, Full Mission Simulators for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, and SPICE-1000 Long Range Guidance Kits. The Automatic Take-off Landing Recording System will strengthen aerospace safety by providing high-definition, all-weather recording of take-off and landing events, aiding flight safety analysis and training.

The Astra Mk-II missile, with its enhanced engagement range, will significantly boost the Air Force’s capability to neutralise adversary aircraft from extended stand-off distances. The Full Mission Simulator for LCA Tejas will augment pilot training in a safe, realistic, and cost-effective manner, reducing operational strain on aircraft. The induction of SPICE-1000 kits will further enhance the IAF’s long-range precision strike capability against strategic targets.

Overall, the AoN approvals reflect the Government’s commitment to modernising the Armed Forces, strengthening deterrence, and promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. These acquisitions are expected to substantially enhance operational effectiveness, technological edge, and joint combat readiness of India’s defence forces.