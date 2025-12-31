Left Menu

Empowering Arunachal's Youth: A Call for Armed Forces Induction

Governor K T Parnaik of Arunachal Pradesh emphasized the need for youth induction into the armed forces, during discussions with CDS General Anil Chauhan. The meeting focused on strategic development and strengthening security in border areas, highlighting the importance of youth engagement for national security and empowerment.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has called for enhanced opportunities for the state's young individuals to join the armed forces.

During a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in New Delhi, Governor Parnaik emphasized the importance of coordinated border development, as outlined in an official statement.

The meeting addressed critical national security concerns, focusing on Arunachal Pradesh and covering topics like the vibrant border village programme and the Agnipath scheme. Highlighting the significance of youth engagement, Governor Parnaik stated that greater induction of young people into the military not only bolsters national security but also nurtures their development, imbuing them with discipline and a sense of national service.

