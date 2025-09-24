Left Menu

Kimmel's Bold Return: A Late-Night Battle Against Censorship

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night television after his suspension by Disney was lifted. His monologue has gone viral with over 14 million views but faced backlash, resulting in some stations pulling his show. An emotional Kimmel clarified he never intended to make light of sensitive issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:02 IST
Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel made a highly anticipated comeback to U.S. late-night television after Walt Disney ended his suspension. His Tuesday night monologue has captured enormous attention, amassing more than 14 million views on platforms like Google's YouTube and Meta's Instagram. Broadcast figures for the show remain unavailable.

Despite the viral success online, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' faced challenges on traditional platforms. Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair chose not to air the show on their stations, limiting its reach to U.S. households. Disney has made the program available via several streaming services as an alternative.

Kimmel had been suspended following remarks in a monologue addressing political sensitivities and facing backlash, leading to scrutiny from the Federal Communications Commission. The return monologue, marked by emotional honesty, conveyed his remorse for any misunderstandings, emphasizing no malice was intended.

