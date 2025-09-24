Monk's Remarks at Sabarimala Summit Stir Community Tensions

A Hindu monk has found himself at the center of a legal storm following his controversial statements at the Sabarimala Protection Summit in Pandalam. The monk's remarks about Vavar, a Muslim figure associated with Lord Ayyappa, have ignited significant public outrage.

A complaint was lodged by several individuals, including lawyer Anoop V R, who accused the monk of portraying Vavar as a Muslim extremist. This accusation has reportedly wounded religious sentiments and exacerbated communal tensions.

Pandalam Police confirmed that a case has been registered against the monk under various sections designed to curb religious and racial enmity. The incident underscores the volatile interplay of religious and communal affiliations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)