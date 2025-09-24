Kolkata Reels Under Historic Rainfall Amid Puja Preparations

An unexpected and historic downpour devastated the city of Kolkata, claiming at least 11 lives and leaving major disruptions in its wake. Officials confirmed nine electrocution deaths within the city limits, while two were reported in adjacent districts.

Key areas like Patuli, Santoshpur, Ballygunje, and Salt Lake remain waterlogged, posing challenges for the upcoming Durga Puja festivities. The administration is racing against time to clear waterlogged areas as normality slowly returns.

The city suffered from paralysed transport systems and closed educational institutions due to 251.4 mm of rainfall, the highest since 1986. Although immediate heavy rains are not anticipated, isolated downpours may occur, further complicating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)