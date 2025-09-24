Kolkata Reels Under Historic Rainfall Amid Puja Preparations
At least 11 fatalities were reported in Kolkata due to an unprecedented downpour that disrupted life in the city and surrounding areas. As recovery efforts continue, waterlogging persists in key areas with upcoming Durga Puja celebrations posing an urgent challenge for the administration. Weather conditions are expected to ease soon.
- Country:
- India
An unexpected and historic downpour devastated the city of Kolkata, claiming at least 11 lives and leaving major disruptions in its wake. Officials confirmed nine electrocution deaths within the city limits, while two were reported in adjacent districts.
Key areas like Patuli, Santoshpur, Ballygunje, and Salt Lake remain waterlogged, posing challenges for the upcoming Durga Puja festivities. The administration is racing against time to clear waterlogged areas as normality slowly returns.
The city suffered from paralysed transport systems and closed educational institutions due to 251.4 mm of rainfall, the highest since 1986. Although immediate heavy rains are not anticipated, isolated downpours may occur, further complicating the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Electrocution Incidents in Uttar Pradesh: A Tale of Negligence
Tragedy in Kolkata: Heavy Rains and Electrocution Chaos
Tragedy at Durga Puja: Fatal Electrocution at Pandal
3 people die of electrocution as Kolkata remains waterlogged following heavy overnight rains: officials.
Power Struggle: CESC Under Fire for Kolkata Electrocution Tragedies