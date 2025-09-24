Left Menu

Mohanlal Honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Celebrated by Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut congratulates South superstar Mohanlal for receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Awards. Praised for his iconic legacy, Mohanlal received the award from President Murmu, dedicating it to the Malayalam industry. The event marked a celebrated moment in Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:25 IST
Mohanlal Honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Celebrated by Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut, President Droupadi Murmu and Mohanlal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has extended her congratulations to South Indian cinema legend Mohanlal, who has recently been awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Conferred upon him by President Droupadi Murmu during the 71st National Award ceremony in New Delhi, Mohanlal's recognition has been a cause of celebration across the film industry.

In speaking with ANI, Kangana Ranaut lauded the 'Drishyam' star, calling him a 'renowned actor' and a 'superstar,' and noted that his achievement at a national level serves as an uplifting acknowledgment for his contributions. The acclaim is not only a personal milestone for Mohanlal but also for the cinematic community, Ranaut added.

Mohanlal expressed immense joy upon receiving the award. The ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan, witnessed a standing ovation for the actor, known for his seminal work over four decades. Dedicating the award to the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal described it as a tribute to their 'legacy,' 'creativity,' and 'resilience.' His heartfelt remarks also thanked his peers, the jury, and the Government of India.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Georgia Summons German Ambassador

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Georgia Summons German Ambassador

 Georgia
2
Gotland: The Strategic Heart of the Baltic

Gotland: The Strategic Heart of the Baltic

 Global
3
Embracing Swadeshi: Union Minister Advocates for Indigenous Software

Embracing Swadeshi: Union Minister Advocates for Indigenous Software

 India
4
Innovative Strategies for India's Water Security

Innovative Strategies for India's Water Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025