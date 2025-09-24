Mohanlal Honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Celebrated by Kangana Ranaut

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has extended her congratulations to South Indian cinema legend Mohanlal, who has recently been awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Conferred upon him by President Droupadi Murmu during the 71st National Award ceremony in New Delhi, Mohanlal's recognition has been a cause of celebration across the film industry.

In speaking with ANI, Kangana Ranaut lauded the 'Drishyam' star, calling him a 'renowned actor' and a 'superstar,' and noted that his achievement at a national level serves as an uplifting acknowledgment for his contributions. The acclaim is not only a personal milestone for Mohanlal but also for the cinematic community, Ranaut added.

Mohanlal expressed immense joy upon receiving the award. The ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan, witnessed a standing ovation for the actor, known for his seminal work over four decades. Dedicating the award to the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal described it as a tribute to their 'legacy,' 'creativity,' and 'resilience.' His heartfelt remarks also thanked his peers, the jury, and the Government of India.