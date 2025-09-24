Vibrant Navratri: Celebrating Culture and Tourism in Vijayawada

Left Menu

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the significance of Navratri celebrations in Vijayawada, emphasizing the special place of women in Indian culture. During his official visit, he participated in the Vijayawada Utsav and visited the Kanaka Durga temple. Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Shekawat praised efforts to enhance tourism in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During his inaugural visit to Vijayawada, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the deep cultural significance of the Navratri festival, emphasizing its role in celebrating the important place of women in Indian society. His comments were made while addressing the celebrated Vijayawada Utsav.

The nation's nine-day Navratri festivities reflect a profound sense of devotion and tradition, Radhakrishnan stated. Meanwhile, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Shekawat hailed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's ambitious plans to evolve Vijayawada and Amaravati into cultural and tourism hubs.

The Vice President, accompanied by his wife, paid a visit to the revered Kanaka Durga temple and proceeded with his journey to Tirupati, marking a sense of continuity and respect for traditional values and the burgeoning tourism industry under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

