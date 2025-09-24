President Murmu's Sacred Journey to Mathura and Vrindavan

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a visit to Mathura and Vrindavan, marking a significant event with multi-layered security in place. The district administration has imposed restrictions across the city for the duration of the visit.

According to District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, President Murmu's itinerary includes prayers at prominent sites such as the Sri Bankey Bihari Temple, Nidhi Van, and Sudama Kuti in Vrindavan, as well as the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and the historic Kubja Krishna Temple in Mathura. Her train will arrive at Vrindaban Road railway station in the morning, with departure scheduled from Mathura Junction in the evening.

A comprehensive security operation involves over 4,000 police personnel, eight companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, and ATS commandos. Central security teams are also present, and a no-fly zone has been enforced. Traffic diversions along the president's route aim to maintain fluid movement, and officials have noted the private, religious nature of the trip. A special 'maha aarti' for world peace is planned at the Kubja Krishna temple.

