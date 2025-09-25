Celebrating the Life and Legacy of RSS Pracharak Madhav Kulkarni

RSS leaders gathered on Wednesday to honor Madhav Kulkarni, a revered pracharak known affectionately as Madhubhai, at a condolence meeting. Speaking at the event, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and senior leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi highlighted Kulkarni's lifelong dedication to the organization's mission.

Kulkarni, who passed away at the age of 88, was commended for his ability to embrace new technologies despite generational challenges. An anecdote shared by Hosabale recalled Kulkarni's use of PowerPoint for a presentation comparing Western thought with Hindutva, an initiative that was utilized widely in various workshops.

Besides his technological adaptability, Madhubhai was recognized for his literary contributions, including the book 'Athato Sangh Jigyasa.' He was also appreciated for his method of assigning roles to newcomers based on their strengths, and his influence in drawing people closer to the Sangh through personal connections.

