Tony Hawk's Iconic Skateboard Shatters Auction Records

Updated: 25-09-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:17 IST
Tony Hawk's Iconic Skateboard Shatters Auction Records
Tony Hawk's celebrated skateboard from his groundbreaking '900' trick in 1999 has fetched a staggering $1.15 million at auction, Julien's Auctions reported. This sale set a new record for skateboarding memorabilia, considerably exceeding pre-sale expectations.

The auction, conducted at the Loews Hollywood Hotel and online, established numerous records for items linked to the 57-year-old skateboard legend. Proceeds from the sale are slated to benefit The Skatepark Project, Hawk's nonprofit organization dedicated to constructing public skate parks in underserved regions.

Additionally, Hawk's protective gear, including a pair of black-and-orange Adio sneakers and helmet, witnessed intense bidding, fetching significantly higher than expected prices. Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions, highlighted the cultural significance of these sales in the skateboarding community.

