Ghaati: A Gripping Telugu Crime-Action Drama Takes the World by Storm!

National Award-winning filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi's latest crime-action drama, 'Ghaati', is set to captivate audiences on Prime Video starting September 26. Leading the cast is renowned actress Anushka Shetty, famous for her role in 'Baahubali', bringing her unique flair to this gripping narrative.

Set against the rugged backdrop of the Eastern Ghats on the Andhra–Odisha border, the film delves into the struggles of the 'Ghaatis', a marginalized community exploited by a powerful smuggling syndicate led by the notorious Naidu brothers. Shetty plays Sheelavathi, who, alongside ally Desi Raju, is determined to free her people from this oppressive racket.

Complementing the star-studded cast, which includes Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, and Ravindra Vijay, 'Ghaati' boasts a powerful score by composer Sagar Nagavelli. Jagarlamudi is noted for previous hits such as 'Vedam' and 'Gabbar is Back', and 'Ghaati' continues his tradition of impactful storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)