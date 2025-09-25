'Homebound': Vishal Jethwa's Cinematic Journey and a Cherished Dream

'Homebound' has been a journey of many firsts for actor Vishal Jethwa, but his most cherished memory is taking his mother on a business class trip to Cannes.

Starting with the TV show 'Maharana Pratap' and gaining fame in 'Mardaani 2', Jethwa stars as Chandan Kumar in Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and is India's entry for the Oscars in the Best International Feature category.

Jethwa almost missed the role but was eventually chosen, reflecting how the character's struggles mirror his own life. The film delves into friendship, societal barriers, and the pandemic, capturing real-life parallels.

