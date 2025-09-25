'Homebound': Vishal Jethwa's Cinematic Journey and a Cherished Dream
Actor Vishal Jethwa reflects on his career journey, highlighting his film 'Homebound' premiering at Cannes and representing India at the Oscars. A significant personal milestone was traveling internationally with his mother. The film explores themes of friendship and societal barriers, drawing from Jethwa's own life experiences.
'Homebound' has been a journey of many firsts for actor Vishal Jethwa, but his most cherished memory is taking his mother on a business class trip to Cannes.
Starting with the TV show 'Maharana Pratap' and gaining fame in 'Mardaani 2', Jethwa stars as Chandan Kumar in Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and is India's entry for the Oscars in the Best International Feature category.
Jethwa almost missed the role but was eventually chosen, reflecting how the character's struggles mirror his own life. The film delves into friendship, societal barriers, and the pandemic, capturing real-life parallels.
