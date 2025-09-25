Left Menu

MiG-21's Final Salute: End of an Era in Indian Air Force History

The Indian Air Force is retiring the iconic MiG-21 fighter jets after six decades of service. A major event in Chandigarh will mark the end of their operations. The aircraft, instrumental in wars with Pakistan and recent conflicts, will have its last sortie flown by Air Chief Marshal A P Singh.

Updated: 25-09-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:21 IST
MiG-21's Final Salute: End of an Era in Indian Air Force History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

In a historic farewell, the Indian Air Force is set to retire its renowned MiG-21 fighter jets after six decades of service. This monumental event will take place in Chandigarh, where the aircraft first took flight in India's skies, marking the end of an illustrious era for the force.

The MiG-21, a cornerstone of the IAF's fleet, participated in key conflicts, including the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. The jets will be honored in a ceremonial flypast on September 26, attended by notable defence officials and veterans.

The final sorties in August at Nal Air Force Station were marked by Air Chief Marshal A P Singh's solo flights. As the force bids adieu to the MiG-21, the IAF reflects on its legacy of valor and the challenges faced due to its aging fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

